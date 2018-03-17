This Director Wants To Make Film On Sridevi After Failing To Cast Her

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who regrets not making a film with Sridevi, told news agency IANS on Saturday that he will make a film on late actress. Mr Mehta, who is awaiting the release of Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, said that he had a film for Sridevi but he could not approach the in time. "There will never be another Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor. I will always regret that I didn't approach her and could not make a movie with her. But I will make a film on her," he told IANS. Sridevi died by accidently drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai on February 24.
Hansal Mehta, while speaking to journalists became introspective and assured that he will make the film. However, the Aligarh director did not share the details of the project. "It will be made. There are actors (who I have in my mind). I might approach Vidya Balan. I will make the film," said Hansal Mehta.
In a career spanning five decades, Sridevi featured in 300 films in several languages. She was last seen in MOM and she also filmed a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero before her death. Zero will be Sridevi's final onscreen appearance.
Omerta is expected to hit the screens on April 20.
(With inputs from IANS)