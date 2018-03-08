"Sridevi Was So Professional, I Salute Her Spirit," Mahesh Bhatt Remembered His Gumrah Actress Mahesh Bhatt said, "I salute her spirit and I miss her dearly"

Laayi hayaat aayi qazaa le chali chale..Apni khushi na aaye na apni khushi chale.. pic.twitter.com/mhvIG3K5ZK — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 25, 2018

The memory of her smile lives !!! Thank you Sridevi A post shared by Mahesh Bhatt (@maheshfilm) on Feb 24, 2018 at 10:09pm PST



Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt during an episode of TV show, remembered Sridevi for her professionalism and dedication to her work, reported news agency IANS. Recalling an incident from the sets of, Mahesh Bhatt had said, "Sridevi shot inside water for hours with fever and didn't say a word because she was so professional. I salute her spirit and I miss her dearly." Sridevi's filmalso starring Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Roy and Anupam Kher was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Talking about the incident in detail, Mr Bhatt said, "While shooting for, we had to shoot a water sequence for which Sridevi was needed. I was informed that she is down with fever and we might have to postpone the shoot. Worried about her health, I met her in her room and requested her that we continue shooting when she is fine because her condition was really bad. To my surprise, she refused to postpone the shoot," IANS quoted Mahesh Bhatt as saying.Mahesh Bhatt had shared the incident in memory of Sridevi , who died last month in UAE. Sridevi was 54. After Sridevi's death was confirmed by her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and several other celebrities paid their homage to the late actress.Here's what Mahesh Bhatt has posted on Instagram:Sridevi was photographed with daughter Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor at the Mumbai airport on February 18. The family was on their way to UAE to attend the week long wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala.On the night of February 24, Sridevi died following an accidental drowning at her hotel bathtub, revealed her postmorten report. She was flown back to Mumbai late evening on February 27. The following day, Sridevi was cremated with full state honours. Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.(With inputs from IANS)