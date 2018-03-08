Women's Day 2018: Sonam Paid Homage To Mom Sunita, Sridevi, Rhea and Others

Sonam wrote, "On Women's Day, I pay homage to them all"

Updated: March 08, 2018 20:02 IST
Sonam Kapoor paid tribute to six female role models (Image courtesy - sonamkapoor)

  1. Sonam shared a collage of pictures on Instagram
  2. "I'm lucky enough to have them in my life," wrote Sonam
  3. Ekta Kapoor also paid tribute to Sridevi on women's day
On International Women's Day, Sonam Kapoor paid homage to six 'female role models' in her life - mother Sunita Kapoor, aunt Sridevi, sister Rhea Kapoor, legendary actress Madhubala, French fashion designer Coco Chanel and artist Frida Kahlo. Sonam posted a collage of their pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "This has been an incredibly significant year for women around the world. As we continue to stand united and speak out against inequality and injustice, we will grow stronger! I'm lucky enough to have had incredible female role models in my life and today, on Women's Day, I pay homage to them all."

Here's what Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram:
 


Earlier today, Sonam iterated her views on restricting the day to gender specific celebrations on Twitter. She wrote, "The idea is not to highlight gender but to move away from the thinking that gender is a boundary at all. #WomensDay."
 

Marking this day, several other celebrities from the film industry also shared inspirational posts on social media. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Esha Deol and Amitabh Bachchan posted examples of women they are inspired by.

Take a look at their posts:
 

 
 

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also remembered late actress Sridevi and paid a tribute to her on Women's Day. She posted a throwback picture of her with Sridevi and wrote, "Woman's day is every day!!! But today I'll remember a woman who gave me a childhood joy like no other! I lost touch with her when I grew up but the fat child in me had a silent approval of India's first female superstar! My mom will always be my biggest hero but this woman's day is for that hero who first showed me 'strong women support women ( even if she is much younger) #ripsridevi #ladysuperstar."
 


Sridevi died in UAE, where she had gone to attend the wedding festivities of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Her postmortem ruled her death due to accidental drowning. Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, last Wednesday.

She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughter's Janhvi and Khushi.

