Women's Day 2018: Sonam Paid Homage To Mom Sunita, Sridevi, Rhea and Others

- Sonam shared a collage of pictures on Instagram
- "I'm lucky enough to have them in my life," wrote Sonam
- Ekta Kapoor also paid tribute to Sridevi on women's day
This has been an incredibly significant year for women around the world. As we continue to stand united and speak out against inequality and injustice, we will grow stronger! I'm lucky enough to have had incredible female role models in my life and today, on Women's Day, I pay homage to them all. To know more about what Women's Day means to me log on to my App - LINK IN BIO
Earlier today, Sonam iterated her views on restricting the day to gender specific celebrations on Twitter. She wrote, "The idea is not to highlight gender but to move away from the thinking that gender is a boundary at all. #WomensDay."
The idea is not to highlight gender but to move away from the thinking that gender is a boundary at all. #WomensDay— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 8, 2018
Marking this day, several other celebrities from the film industry also shared inspirational posts on social media. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Esha Deol and Amitabh Bachchan posted examples of women they are inspired by.
Take a look at their posts:
Bravo to all the women who show courage in the toughest situations in life. That's the true essence of being a woman. Happy #WomensDay@IAF_MCChttps://t.co/FWbpyuemIQ— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 8, 2018
T 2736 - On International Women's Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018
Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also remembered late actress Sridevi and paid a tribute to her on Women's Day. She posted a throwback picture of her with Sridevi and wrote, "Woman's day is every day!!! But today I'll remember a woman who gave me a childhood joy like no other! I lost touch with her when I grew up but the fat child in me had a silent approval of India's first female superstar! My mom will always be my biggest hero but this woman's day is for that hero who first showed me 'strong women support women ( even if she is much younger) #ripsridevi #ladysuperstar."
Woman's day is everyday!!! But today I'll remember a woman who gave me a childhood joy like no other! I lost touch with her when I grew up but the fat child in me had a silent approval of India's first female superstar! My mom will always b my biggest hero but this woman's day is for that hero who first showed me ' strong women support women( even if she is much younger) #ripsridevi #ladysuperstar
She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughter's Janhvi and Khushi.