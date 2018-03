International Women's Day 2018: Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Share Inspirational Stories, Messages

Highlights Katrina and Esha Deol shared stories about women who inspired them Sushmita Sen wrote a message on the strength of women Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh also shared some messages

Bollywood actresses such as Kajol, Anushka Sharma and Sushmita Sen shared inspirational messages for their fans on International Women's Day, today. Kajol shared a quirky video and a simple message from apparently a film/ad shoot set. She said: "Fight like a woman." Anushka Sharma, who was recently seen in, encouraged her fans to follow their dreams and to not give up without a tough fight. "To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don't give up," she said. She shared a throwback picture too with a hashtag "#dancetoyourownbeat." Sushmita Sen also wrote a fabulous message on the strength of women, which she shared with a picture of herself with her daughters Reene and Alisah. She said: "She's 'Shakti' not for the lack of fear but for owning courage inspite of it."Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Esha Deol shared examples of the women they are inspired by. Katrina shared a picture of her mother interacting with children of Relief Projects India and wrote: "Here's to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them... My mom - The best woman ever. The most noblest way to spend your life... in service of others." Bipasha shared a funny video and captioned it: "I am very lucky to be in a household which is dominated in numbers by women. My mother, my sisters, my girlfriends... countless women who inspire me each day. Each one is a symbol of strength and their life stories are inspiring." Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, shared a picture of herself with her "four pillars of strength." She wrote: "Blessed to have these strong women in my life... my mother, my sister & my 2 besties who complete me."Speaking about inspirational messages, the men of Bollywood also applauded women power on International Women's Day. "She is the power in this world. From her first breath, She is the hero of all our stories. She is not just the reason behind our existence but also the driving force of our lives. Here's to all that She is & all that She wants to be," Anil Kapoor posted on Instagram. Riteish Deshmukh had two simple messages - one for the women, which read: "You go girl,' and one for those around women, which read: "A woman brought you into this world so you have no right to disrespect one."Happy International Women's Day, ladies!