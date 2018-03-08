International Women's Day 2018: Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Share Inspirational Stories, Messages

Highlights
- Katrina and Esha Deol shared stories about women who inspired them
- Sushmita Sen wrote a message on the strength of women
- Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh also shared some messages
Every step makes a difference when you believe in something strongly and do your bit. It might not show immediately but the results do create a ripple and an impact. To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don't give up !! Happy #WomensDay— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 8, 2018
#love #happiness #freedom #beauty #divinity #energy #conviction #courage Women can’t be defined generically, even when mentioned collectively!!! To truly celebrate a woman, it’s important to accept all ‘her’ nuanced differences, her innate strength, momentary vulnerabilities & yes strength again! it’s often said, ‘women are complicated’ well, imagine going through a lifetime of fast paced changes, physically, biologically, emotionally, socially...then realise, just how uncomplicated a ‘woman’ actually makes it all look!!! She’s not perfect, but gives it ‘HER’ all, she’s born with a heart of a nurturer, with the ‘Will’ to be a provider. She’s #shakti not for the lack of fear but for owning courage inspite of it! She’s a force of nature, that drives the seasons..no matter what the role, resilient until the very end! Dugga Dugga #HappyWomensDay what a privilege to be born a woman!!! With love & kisses, Alisah, Renée & yours truly!!!I love you guys!!!
Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Esha Deol shared examples of the women they are inspired by. Katrina shared a picture of her mother interacting with children of Relief Projects India and wrote: "Here's to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them... My mom - The best woman ever. The most noblest way to spend your life... in service of others." Bipasha shared a funny video and captioned it: "I am very lucky to be in a household which is dominated in numbers by women. My mother, my sisters, my girlfriends... countless women who inspire me each day. Each one is a symbol of strength and their life stories are inspiring." Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, shared a picture of herself with her "four pillars of strength." She wrote: "Blessed to have these strong women in my life... my mother, my sister & my 2 besties who complete me."
Speaking about inspirational messages, the men of Bollywood also applauded women power on International Women's Day. "She is the power in this world. From her first breath, She is the hero of all our stories. She is not just the reason behind our existence but also the driving force of our lives. Here's to all that She is & all that She wants to be," Anil Kapoor posted on Instagram.
A woman brought you into this world so you have no right to disrespect one. #HappyWomensDaypic.twitter.com/5zeYnqZMeS— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 8, 2018
Happy International Women's Day, ladies!