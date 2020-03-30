Trending: Ahil Celebrates Birthday With Mamu Salman And Khandaan

Ahil with Salman khan and Aayush Sharma. (Image courtesy: atulreellife)

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's son Ahil celebrated his 4th birthday with his mamu Salman Khan at the actor's Panvel farmhouse on Monday. Pictures from the birthday celebrations have been trending since morning on social media and why not, the album features almost all the members of the Khan family. The pictures were shared by Atul Agnihotri, husband of Salman's sister Alvira, on his social media profile. One of the photos shows Aayush holding Ahil in his arms as he feeds a piece of cake to Salman mamu. Another picture features Ahil blowing off the birthday candles with grandmother Salma Khan clapping for him. The last photo of the album shows Arpita holding her baby daughter Ayat in her arms while posing with sister Alvira.

Sharing the pictures, Atul Agnihotri wished Ahil like this: "Happiest birthday, Ahil. #4yrs. Wish you love, laughter and happiness always."

Arpita Khan also wished her son in the sweetest way possible on social media. She shared a picture of him and wrote: "Ahil, I don't have words to describe you and the journey we have been blessed to have with you in these 4 years. You are truly a blessing for me, you thought me what unconditional love is, you thought me how I can love you more than myself. You only know how to spread love and happiness all around you. May you always be loved and blessed. You're truly special to all of us. Happy birthday, handsome."

Aayush picked priceless pictures of Ahil from his family diary and thanked the little munchkin for teaching him the "meaning of selfless love". "It's been 4 years since you've come into our lives and since then you've only made us smile and bring happiness into our lives. I haven't taught you a lot but you taught me the meaning of selfless love. Thank you for making me a father. Happy birthday, my little Avenger," he wrote.

Arpita and Aayush Sharma, who got married in 2014, welcomed Ahil in 2016. Their daughter Ayat, born last year, shares her birthday with Salman Khan i.e. December 27.