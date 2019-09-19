Arpita Khan Sharma And Aayush Sharma Announce Second Pregnancy

Aayush Sharma with Arpita Khan and Ahil. (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma are expecting their second baby, reports news agency IANS. The couple announced the big news on Thursday night, while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the IIFA Awards in Mumbai. An excited Aayush Sharma told the media, "I think the new arrival is always exciting. Arpita and I are expecting our second baby. Ours has been an amazing journey, so it starts all over again. We just can't wait for the baby to arrive." The couple were seen twinning in black outfits at the event and Arpita's pregnancy glow was hard to miss.

Take a look at the picture of the couple from last night here:

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma on IIFA green carpet.

Aayush and Arpita got married in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016. Ahil frequently makes appearances on his parents' Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of the posts featuring Ahil. Take a look at some of the posts featuring Ahil here:

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by his brother-in-law Salman Khan. On the work front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood. Aayush will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the film. The actor even underwent intensive training to get the physique and look right. Details of Isabelle's role are kept under wraps as of now.

(With inputs from IANS)

