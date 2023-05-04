Travel Postcards All The Way From Kashmir. Courtesy - Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared this image.(courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has been unwinding lately and the destination she picked for the process is Kashmir (going by her latest Instagram updates). On Thursday evening, Sara shared photos from her Kashmir album. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing solo in the moonlight. In another frame, she is joined by her friends. Another shot features the actress soaking up the sun. One of the pictures also features Sara Ali Khan's mom and veteran actor Amrita Singh. Sara also had a little swim session with a stunning view of the mountains.

Sara Ali Khan, keeping up with her poetic prowess, added a caption that read, "Hello full moon phase. Snow-clad mountains with sunny rays. Sitting by the fire enjoying the flame the haze. Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days. Phones been off this week so time to hear what Sara says." She added the hashtags #purnima and #fullmoon to her post.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan went all in and she shared more updates from her holiday on her Instagram stories. The first picture features the actress posing with her namesake friend out in the sun and she wrote: "Jannat-e-Kashmir."

In another picture, the actress can be seen posing with her friend and writer Jehan Handa. She captioned the picture "Paradise" and added the hashtag #evergreen.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the line-up, including Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan and, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara was last seen in the thriller Gaslight.