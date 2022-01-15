Train, Breathe, Repeat: The Three Stages Of Becoming Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared glimpses of her new workout video on Instagram, on Friday night and we are super inspired. The actress can be seen lifting weights with utmost ease. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. The actress never skips her workout routines, whether it is muscle training in the gym or yoga sessions at home. She first posted a video of herself lifting 75 kgs and she wrote: "Hello 75...I've missed you." She then posted a video in which she can be seen lifting 78 kgs. She then posted a video lifting 80 kgs.

Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted:

The actress loves to share posts from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile. See some of the posts here:

Samantha will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she made headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. She has starred in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili and Oh Baby to name a few.