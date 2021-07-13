Toofan On Times Square Billboards, A 'Dream Come True' Moment For Farhan Akhtar

A still from the video.(Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Highlights Toofan stars Farhan Akhtar in lead role

It also stars Mrunal Thakur

It has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

A dream just "came true" for actor Farhan Akhtar as his upcoming film Toofan's promo got featured on the billboards of New York's Times Square. The 47-year-old actor shared the amazing update about his film with his fans through an Instagram post. He shared a video of the Times Square billboards featuring Toofan's promo on Instagram. That's not it. Farhan also went down memory lane and shared an anecdote from his first visit to the Times Square. "I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC.. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn't it be cool to have a film represented here," he wrote.

Farhan Akhtar credited Amazon Prime Video for making his "dream come true." Farhan wrote: "Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory." He ended the note by dedicating the film's feature on the Times Square to all his "family, friends and fans in the US." He wrote: "To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you. #toofaanonprime #16thjuly."

Just like Farhan Akhtar, his fans too couldn't contain the excitement and dropped scores of comments on his post. Among others, Mrunal Thakur, who co-stars with Farhan Akhtar in Toofan, commented on the post. In her comment, Mrunal Thakur lauded Farhan Akhtar for his "dedication and perseverance." Mrunal Thakur wrote: "More power to you Farhan, for all that you've done and how hard you've worked! Your dedication and perseverance is commendable. It was meant to be, sooner or later and I can't wait for the world to watch Toofaan."

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Being the amazing partner that she is, Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend, actress Shibani Dandekar, also shared the same video on her Instagram feed. "Toofaan in Times Square!! Beast mode. Farhan Akhtar, so proud," she wrote in the caption.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan is a sports-drama which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.