Toofaan Trailer: Banned Boxer Farhan Akhtar Returns To The Ring, His Knockout Punch Is Not For The Fainthearted

Toofaan Trailer: Farhan Akhtar in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Toofaan' premieres on Amazon Prime on July 16

'Toofaan' has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Farhan Akhtar co-stars with Mrunal Thakur in the film

"The storm has arrived, are you ready?" - Farhan Akhtar just dropped the trailer of his much awaited movie Toofaan and oh boy, it is mind-blowing. The Toofaan trailer introduces us to the intriguing plot of the movie - it is the story of a street fighter from the city of Dongri, Aziz Ali, who becomes a celebrated boxer - a character played by Farhan Akhtar. The rise and fall and the triumphant return of Aziz Ali to the boxing ring forms the story arcs in Toofaan. The trailer begins with a glimpse of Aziz Ali as a banned boxer, living a life of disgrace. Mrunal Thakur, the love of his life, who he is now married to, reminds him that his five-year ban is over and now he can go back to reclaim his title "Toofaan," meaning a storm.

The Toofaan then quickly switches to flashback mode and shares glimpses of what led Aziz Ali to lead a life of seclusion. Aziz Ali, once a feared goon for his temper and fighting skills, fell in love with a doctor named Pooja Shah, played by Mrunal Thakur. Pooja gave him two options - a life of respect by becoming a boxer or continue to being "Ajju, the gangster." Aziz Ali picked the first and was trained by the best - boxing coach Nana Prabhu, played by Paresh Rawal.

After his celebrated run at the boxing ring, Aziz Ali suddenly found himself accused of cheating in a boxing match. Reprimanded by his coach, he who had assigned Aziz Ali the title "Toofaan", he was banned from boxing for five years.

This time too, Pooja gave Aziz Ali two options - to either remain the "Aziz Ali, the one who's hiding from the world" or to be the "Aziz Ali, the Toofaan that will rage again." Five years later, will Aziz Ali return to the boxing ring? Watch the trailer of Toofaan here:

Toofaan Is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, with whom Farhan Akhtar previously worked in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film is co-produced by Riteish Sidhwani, Om Prakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar. Toofaan will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime on July 16.