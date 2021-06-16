Are You Ready For Toofaan? Farhan Akhtar To Whip Up A Global Storm On...

Farhan Akhtar on a poster of Toofan (courtesy FarOutAkhtar)

Farhan Akhtar is all set to stir up a storm on your screens as his new film Toofaan gets a new release date. Boxing drama Toofaan, which was supposed to release on Amazon Prime in May, will now have a global premiere on the OTT platform on July 16. Farhan Akhtar, the star of Toofaan, asked fans to block their dates with this announcement: "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film Toofaan will be releasing on July 16." Ritesh Sidhwani, who co-produces Toofan with Farhan, added: "The ring is set, the gloves are on, it's time for a knockout. #Toofaan releasing worldwide on 16th July only on."

As bonus, fans got treated to a brand new poster of the movie, featuring Farhan Akhtar in the boxing ring. Farhan Akhtar plays the role of a boxer in the sports drama.

Talking about the film's storyline, Ritesh had earlier told news agency ANI: "At Excel Entertainment, we always try to tell stories that touch the heart and soul of the audience. We consistently strive to develop new concepts which can entertain and enlighten the viewers. With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life."

Toofaan Is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, with whom Farhan Akhtar previously worked in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink.