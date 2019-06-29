Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: Far From Home Deals With The Loss Of Iron Man

Tom Holland shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: tomholland2013)

Is Spider-Man: Far From Home about Peter Parker/Spider-Man becoming the next Iron Man? Actor Tom Holland says it is not about replacing Iron Man, but stepping up as a superhero. The trailer of the film shows how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark. Many things about the trailer left fans wondering if Peter will take up that job. In one instance, Jon Favreau as Tony's close aide Happy Hogan is seen telling Peter: "I don't think Tony would have done what he did if he didn't think you were going to be here after he was gone". In another shot, Peter aka Spider-Man says: "The world needs the next Iron Man."

This was enough for fans to connect the dots, and question: Is the movie about becoming the next Iron Man? "What Peter Parker realises in the film is that the world doesn't need next Iron Man...The world needs Spider-Man to step up," Tom Holland said in an interview while promoting his film Spider-Man: Far From Home here, reported news agency IANS.

"It is not about filling his shoes but reaching his potential. It is an interesting arch where (first) he is thinking he needs to be more like Tony and then he realises that he needs to be more like himself... It is cool self-love, kind of, moment," he added.

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with the death of Iron Man, played by the enigmatic Robert Downey Jr. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is entering the franchise with the role of Mysterio. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India on July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tom Holland, who was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, also shared that the plot of the new instalment is closely tied with the concept of a multiverse. "It is direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame and deals with loss of Tony Stark, which is a huge wave in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). In terms of multiverse, I can't really talk about it because I will spoil the movie, which you are very aware that I do all the time," he said, taking a dig at his reputation of giving out spoilers.

But the actor said that it is a "very exciting prospect and there are much bigger things that happen on the horizon."

