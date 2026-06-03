Tom Holland Explains The Behind The Scenes Drama That Delayed Spider Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland has revealed that he found himself in a difficult position when two of his biggest projects ended up with the same filming schedule. The actor recalled preparing for Spider Man: Brand New Day when he received the offer to join Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

As both the movies were set to begin at the same time, Holland had to make a tough decision and speak with Sony Pictures about changing the plans for the next Marvel movie.

According to Holland, the conversation was not easy, as it involved asking the studio to delay the production of the superhero film. In the end, Sony agreed to move the schedule, which allowed him to take part in Nolan's film.

In a conversation with GQ, Tom Holland said, “So I said to Chris, like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I'm going to do it, I'm going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation'. I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of ‘This movie isn't going to go five months over and we aren't actually going to lose Tom for two years'. Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation.”

According to Holland, the delay also gave the team extra time to bring in director Destin Daniel Cretton and work more carefully on the script. The actor explained that the extra months allowed the filmmakers to improve the story. He feels the final result is stronger because of those changes and believes the delay benefited the project.

Before returning as Spider Man, Tom Holland will be seen in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17. The film follows Odysseus as he faces a long and dangerous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

Two weeks later, Holland will return to the Marvel universe in Spider Man: Brand New Day, which will release on July 31. The movie continues the story after Spider Man: No Way Home, where the world forgot that Peter Parker is the friendly neighbourhood superhero. Alongside Holland, the cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal.