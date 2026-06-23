Tom Holland Couldn’t Hide This Marvel Secret From Wife Zendaya: "I’ve A Reputation For Spoiling Certain Things"

Tom Holland may have earned a reputation for accidentally revealing Marvel secrets, but there was at least one he managed to keep from fans. The actor has revealed that he learned about Robert Downey Jr.'s highly anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom long before it was officially announced.

While Holland stayed tight-lipped publicly, he admitted there was one person he told right away: his wife and long-time co-star, Zendaya.

Zendaya Was the First to Know

Speaking with Cinemania, Holland shared that Downey personally informed him about his Marvel comeback, and he wasted no time passing the news along to Zendaya.

“[Robert and I] just have casual catch-ups every now and then. He called and told me. It's really exciting,” Holland said.

Zendaya then revealed that Tom immediately informed her about this after the phone call.

“Right away,” she said when asked when she found out about the news, recalling Holland telling her, “Downey is coming back.”

‘I Have A Reputation For Spoiling Certain Things'

Despite being known for unintentionally leaking Marvel details, Holland managed to keep Downey's return under wraps until Marvel officially announced it.

“I don't know a lot about those movies by design,” Holland joked. “I have a reputation for spoiling certain things and I think the studio is keeping me from the juicy details.”

The actor added that he remains curious about how Downey's new role as Doctor Doom will impact Peter Parker's future in the MCU.

“When I do get to grace that set, I am so curious what does that mean for Peter and how does that work. It's really cool. I am really excited about whatever it is they are doing,” he said.

Tom Holland Previously Opened Up About Keeping The Secret

During a 2024 appearance on the Rich Roll podcast, the actor revealed that he was among a select group of people who knew about Downey's Marvel return in advance.

“I've been speaking to him a lot, especially about him making his return, which is super exciting,” Holland said at the time. “That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press.”

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Holland is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while Downey prepares to return to the Marvel universe in a surprising new role as Doctor Doom. The film also reunites several familiar faces, including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

New cast members joining the franchise are Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas and Marvin Jones II.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30 in India.