Ankita Lokhande Shares Pictures From Hospital With Husband Vicky Jain: 'Together In Sickness...'

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande shared pictures from the hospital with her husband Vicky Jain.

She has been hopsitalised after a hand injury. In the photos, the couple can be seen lying on the hospital bed in each other's arms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of pictures from the hospital. it looked like In the caption, she wrote, "Together in sickness & in health, literally..#Ankita #Vicky #AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain #AnviKiKahani #Hospital."

After her post, many of her industry friends and fans wished a speedy recovery. Actor Nisha Rawal mentioned, "speedy recovery to u." Mridula Oberoi commented, "Get well soon Ankita."

One of the fans wrote, "Get well soon." Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December 2021. They both participated in 'Bigg Boss 17'.

After 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to come up with a web series 'Amrapali' in collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh.

Ankita Lokhande has been roped in to portray Amrapali, the celebrated and glamorous 'nagarvadhu'.

Taking to Instagram, Sandeep Singh treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, "Presenting @lokhandeankita as #Amrapali, the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience. This captivating series delves into the untold saga of the royal courtesan, revealing her journey filled with emotions and challenges. Stay tuned for this grand spectacle, produced by @officiallegendstudios The series marks the much-awaited comeback of the musical maestro @ismaildarbarofficial."

The series will encapsulate her journey from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture a gamut of emotions and vicissitudes experienced by Amrapali, who finally renounces all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

