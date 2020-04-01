Today's Throwback Treat, Courtesy Sonam Kapoor. Her Expression Is Priceless

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor )

Sonam Kapoor has a throwback picture for every mood and her latest Instagram post is a reminder of that. The Neerja actress shared a million-dollar picture from her childhood days along with her aunt Kavita Singh on her Instagram profile and it has our heart. In the photograph, little Sonam can be seen wearing a red dress with white polka dots on it. She can be seen wearing a matching barrette on her hair and her expression is just too cute to be missed. "Happy, happy birthday masu love you tons," Sonam wrote in the post.

Check out the post here:

Speaking of throwback pictures, a few days ago, Sonam shared multiple photographs on her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday as a greeting. She wrote in the caption: "You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter. Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you so much."

This is the post we are talking about:

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in New Delhi, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, was missing her father Anil Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor big time, so she shared a throwback picture from her good old childhood days.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.