Today's Big Release: Salman Khan's Race 3

There are more than one reasons to watch Race 3, which opened in theatres today. The film starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Boby Deol, has featured in headlines even before the film's trailer hit the Internet. This one's a reboot of the previous Race films, which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan. Producer Ramesh Taurani revamped the entire team (minus Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline, who play different characters), which was the first point of interest for the movie-goers. The new cast promises novelty in the series. Saif Ali Khan, who reportedly has a cameo in Race 3, approved the casting of Salman Khan as his successor - "Who better than Salman Khan for this?" PTI quoted as saying.
After the cast of Race 3 was finalised, the project featured in headlines for its on location pictures which promised stunning action sequences. It was corroborated by the film's trailer which released in May. The trailer did not only impress the audience. A section of the Internet thought the dialogues were perfect for memes and the team took it in their stride. Daisy Shah said during a media interaction: " It's really fun when people give their own version to my dialogue. It has also seeped into my house like if I have a conversation with my sister, she is like, 'Dude, it is my business none of your business'. I am like okay fine."
Now, the aforementioned action sequences - Salman Khan revealed that the team wanted to keep the action real even if it meant destroying state-of-the-art cars. "All the action in the film is not dinky cars, or special effects blowing up, we blew up pretty much that we bought. It is very real and all the cars too. They aren't special effect cars, these are the cars we bought," PTI quoted Salman Khan as saying.
