Today's Big Release: Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar Janhvi says Dhadak depicts the "ugly truth" of the society

And the big day is here. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak releases today. Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar and it features Ishaan Khatter (Beyond The Clouds) opposite Janhvi. The film is an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and it depicts the tragic tale of two young lovers, whose story takes a nasty turn due to class divide. During the promotions of Dhadak, Janhvi said that Dhadak, unlike other Bollywood films, doesn't glorify this class divide. "I feel they (Bollywood films) have glorified that divide a little bit. But I think, it should be condemned and with Dhadak, we have set out to condemn it. That it's a harsh reality. Dhadak is not a Bollywood saga that ends with either the parents agreeing or typical, magnificent ending. It's an ugly truth," Janhvi told PTI.

Apart from the film's basic plot, Dhadak also borrows songs such as Zingaat from Sairat. In fact, after the trailer of Dhadak released on social media, the Internet took liberty by making memes comparing the two films, mostly slamming the remake. Janhvi told news agency IANS that the team was expecting these comparisons but she also hoped that the cine-lovers will give her film a chance. "Sairat is really special and iconic film but we are trying to show that story through new perspective. We just want one chance from the audience to watch the film as we have made this with lot of hard work and honesty," she said.

Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee and Aishwarya Narkar. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.



Meanwhile, Hollywood films Skyscraper and Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation are also opening in theatres today. Skyscraper is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and it features Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. Hotel Transylvania 3 is an animation film directed by Genndy Tartakovsky.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)