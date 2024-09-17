To The "Best Husband" Nick Jonas, A Birthday Wish From Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday on Monday (September 16) and he got the most adorable wish from wife Priyanka Chopra. The actress shared glimpses from Nick's birthday celebrations in London. (She added the geotag O2 Arena London). The photos also feature the couple's daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true...everyday...We love you." Mindy Kaling commented on the post, "Happy birthday to this great guy."

See the photos here:

Nick Jonas' mother-in-law Madhu Chopra also wished him on his birthday. Posting a video, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my wonderful son-in-law. You are truly a blessing. So grateful to have you in our family."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback singleSucker, which ruled all the music charts.