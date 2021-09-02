To Sidharth Shukla From Bigg Boss Host Salman Khan: 'Gone Too Soon'

A file photo of Salman Khan with Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla's sudden death of a heart attack at the age of 40 on Thursday has plunged Twitter into deep mourning. Among the many celebrities sharing shock and disbelief was actor Salman Khan, host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss - Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he won season 13 of Bigg Boss in 2019. "Gone too soon Sidharth, you shall be missed. Condolences to the family. RIP," Salman tweeted. Other than Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan shared a tribute, as did Madhuri Dixit and many TV stars including some of his colleagues from Bigg Boss.

See Salman Khan's tweet for Sidharth Shukla here:

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla was the fan favourite on Bigg Boss 13. His co-contestants included Asim Riaz and Shenaaz Gill, the first and second runners-up respectively, Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh, among others. Shefali and Arti visited his family at home on Thursday; Asim was pictured at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where Sidharth had been taken after his heart attack.

Sidharth Shukla shot to stardom as the lead of TV show Balika Vadhu; he also appeared in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Love U Zindagi. Apart from Bigg Boss 13, he won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Sidharth also hosted the reality shows India's Got Talent and Savdhaan India.

Sidharth Shukla's most recent appearances were on episodes of Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT - hosted by Karan Johar - where he and Shehnaaz Gill promoted a docu-film titled Silsila SidNaaz Ka.