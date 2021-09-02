After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Bigg Boss Co-Contestants Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh Visit His Family; Asim Riaz Pictured At Hospital

Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh at Sidharth Shukla's house, Asim Riaz at hospital

Highlights Shefali and Arti were pictured arriving together

Asim Riaz was spotted at the hospital where Sidharth was taken

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday

Hours after the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla, some of the late actor's friends arrived at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. Actresses Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala, who were Sidharth Shukla's friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house, were the first ones to visit the late actor's family on Thursday. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. Earlier on social media, Shefali Jariwala posted a heart-wrenching note, mourning Sidharth. "Rest in peace, my friend," read Shefali Jariwala's Instagram story. Sidharth Shukla, who participated in several reality shows in his career, was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

Here are photos of Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala arriving in a hurry at Sidharth Shukla's residence.

Shefali Jariwala at Sidharth Shukla's house

Arti Singh at Sidharth Shukla's house

On Thursday morning, Sidharth Shukla died after suffering a heart attack. After his death, he was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Asim Riaz, who was Sidharth Shukla's co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, was pictured at the hospital on Thursday afternoon - he remained busy on his phone. Both Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were finalists of Bigg Boss 13 - Sidharth went on to win the show.

Asim Riaz at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

Asim Riaz at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital

Before he was spotted at the hospital, on Instagram, Asim Riaz posted an emotional note for Sidharth Shukla: "I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey... And I saw Sidharth after watching his Bigg Boss clip he came and gave a hug to me. I still can't believe this, see you on the other side, Sid," he wrote.

In addition to Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and competed on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Mr Shukla was also part of Bigg Boss 14 as a "senior" for the first few weeks.