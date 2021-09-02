After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Bigg Boss Co-Contestants Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh Visit His Family; Asim Riaz Pictured At Hospital

Highlights
- Shefali and Arti were pictured arriving together
- Asim Riaz was spotted at the hospital where Sidharth was taken
- Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday
Hours after the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla, some of the late actor's friends arrived at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. Actresses Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala, who were Sidharth Shukla's friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house, were the first ones to visit the late actor's family on Thursday. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. Earlier on social media, Shefali Jariwala posted a heart-wrenching note, mourning Sidharth. "Rest in peace, my friend," read Shefali Jariwala's Instagram story. Sidharth Shukla, who participated in several reality shows in his career, was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.
Here are photos of Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala arriving in a hurry at Sidharth Shukla's residence.
On Thursday morning, Sidharth Shukla died after suffering a heart attack. After his death, he was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Asim Riaz, who was Sidharth Shukla's co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, was pictured at the hospital on Thursday afternoon - he remained busy on his phone. Both Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were finalists of Bigg Boss 13 - Sidharth went on to win the show.
Before he was spotted at the hospital, on Instagram, Asim Riaz posted an emotional note for Sidharth Shukla: "I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey... And I saw Sidharth after watching his Bigg Boss clip he came and gave a hug to me. I still can't believe this, see you on the other side, Sid," he wrote.
In addition to Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and competed on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Mr Shukla was also part of Bigg Boss 14 as a "senior" for the first few weeks.