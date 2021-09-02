Sidharth Shukla's Death Leaves TV Stars 'Shocked And Numb': See Tributes From Devoleena, Sunil Grover And Others

A file photo of Sidharth Shukla. (courtesy: realhimanshi)

Actor Sidharth Shukla's unexpected death on Thursday morning has left the television industry bereft and grief-stricken. Mr Shukla died this morning of a heart attack - he had been taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. He was 40. Twitter was deluged with tributes for the late TV star, who was the winner of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who participated with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13, tweeted, "I am just numb ..Why Sid? Too soon...May your soul rest in peace my friend." Comedian Sunil Grover, among the earliest to post a tribute, tweeted: "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace."

I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon...May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 2, 2021

Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 2, 2021

"Om shanti," tweeted Sidharth Shukla's fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana.

"Shocked and numb," tweeted actress Munmum Dutta.

Shocked and numb. No Words #SiddharthShukla — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) September 2, 2021

Armaan Malik tweeted, "I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No... Sidharth Shukla."

I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No... #SiddharthShukla — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in the TV show Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, in which he starred opposite late actress Pratyusha Banerjee.

Sidharth Shukla's other TV credits included Dil Se Dil Tak and Love U Zindagi. The actor won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also had a supporting role in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.