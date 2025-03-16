To Raghav Chadha, Big Love From Wife Parineeti Chopra: "My Husband Is A Harvard Return"

Parineeti Chopra couldn't hide her excitement as she celebrated her husband Raghav Chadha's latest achievement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician has completed an esteemed leadership program at Harvard University, and Parineeti was quick to share her pride on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Parineeti jokingly referred to herself as a "Harvard wife."

Raghav posted a series of photos on Instagram, standing before the Harvard Kennedy School. He described his experience at Harvard as "transformative," adding how it broadened his perspective and deepened his dedication to public service.

"Learning, unlearning, and growing--one class at a time! From intense classroom teachings to insightful discussions with brilliant minds from around the world, the Harvard experience has been nothing short of transformative," Raghav wrote in his post.

In true playful style, Parineeti responded, "My husband is a Harvard return. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm a Harvard Wife. Bye."

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for her web series debut after the success of Amar Singh Chamkila. She will star in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva, which will stream on Netflix.

The series also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, and a talented ensemble cast that includes Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi.

The mystery thriller is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions.