To Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas: 'So Happy For You Two,' Write The Rock And Others

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed during their Christian wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Congrats, fam! So happy for you two," wrote Dwayne Johnson "Soulmates," commented Elizabeth Chambers Priyanka and Nick shared pictures from their wedding on Tuesday

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently shared their wedding pictures on social media. The couple's celebrity friends and fans are busy congratulating them by posting their comments on their pictures. Priyanka and Nick have shared a picture each from both their wedding ceremonies on their respective Instagram accounts. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), who has worked with Priyanka and Nick both, was one of the first celebs to congratulate the couple "Congrats, fam! So happy for you two," he wrote. Actress Elizabeth Chambers commented on both the pictures which Priyanka posted and wrote "soulmates" on their Hindu wedding photo and "forever" on the Christian ceremony post. "Congratulations, beautiful," read Paris Hilton's comment. Actor Jonathan Tucker, who was reportedly part of Priyanka and Nick's wedding, wrote in Hindi, "Bahut saara ashirwad."

Meanwhile, lovely wishes from Priyanka's Bollywood colleagues like Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta, Daisy Shah and others were also posted.

Screenshot of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Congratulations you two @priyankachopra and @nickjonas May your forever be filled with joyful memories, lots of love and loads of magic https://t.co/CDGnAxAgJH — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 4, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur over the weekend. The first wedding was held as per Christian rituals and the second ceremony happened according to the Hindu traditions. Ralph Lauren designed their outfits for the Christian wedding and for the Hindu ceremony, they opted for Sabyasachi's couture.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared two set of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities - sangeet and mehendi - on their Instagram accounts.

The wedding venue was Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and apart from their families, only close friends were invited.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hosting a wedding reception in New Delhi today.