To Naga Chaitanya, A Message From Wife Sobhita Dhulipala: "Finally, You Will Shave Your Beard"

Naga Chaitanya's film Thandel released today. Recently, his wife and actress Sobhita Dhulipala praised the actor and expressed her excitement to finally see her husband's clean-shaven face.

The actress wrote, "#Thandel release day tomorrow! I've seen you so focused and positive throughout the making of this film, and I can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in theatres from tomorrow," alongside a picture of Chaitanya from the film.

She added a sweet message in Telugu that read, "Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni," which translates to: "Finally, you will shave your beard, and I will see your face."

ICYDK, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita married on December 4 last year in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. They exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Telugu Brahmin ceremony at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna shared a series of pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. The bride wore a golden kanjivaram saree. The groom, on the other hand, sported a white kurta teamed with dhoti. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

Coming back to Thandel, the film is a romantic action thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti, co-starring Sai Pallavi. It tells the gripping story of fishermen from Srikakulam who, during a routine fishing trip, accidentally drift into Pakistani waters, leading to rugged and unexpected challenges.