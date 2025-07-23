To Mohit Suri On <i>Saiyaara</i> Success, Big Love From Wife Udita Goswami

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which hit theatres on Friday, has surpassed all expectations and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. Celebrating the film's success, actress Udita Goswami has now shared a heartfelt post for her director-husband.

Udita shared a series of pictures on Instagram, one of which featured Mohit with their kids. The follow-up slides showed the couple posing for selfies together.

In the caption, Udita wrote, "Mohit Suri, I honestly don't know where to begin—it feels a little strange saying this out loud because we usually keep things private. At home, I rarely express my appreciation; I'm more often the one giving reminders: “Turn off the lights,” “Switch off the AC,” “Hang your wet towel,” “Give me some attention,” “Stop watching TV or playing games on your phone…” And when I ask for help around the house, you say, “All I know is how to make movies.” Well, that, you definitely do."

She added, "This moment didn't come easy. It's the result of years of patience, hard work, frustration, anxiety, sleepless nights, and the quiet insecurity of waiting for your time—while still holding on to the belief that you were good enough. You wanted our kids to witness the highs you once had, to feel proud of their father. And now, you haven't just reached that point—you've surpassed it. They can see it. We all can."

Udita further credited Mohit Suri for the success of Saiyaara. She penned, "I know people love taking credit when something big succeeds, but when it comes to #Saiyaara, it's all you. I'm not vain enough to believe otherwise. You sacrificed a lot to pursue your vision—turned down so many tempting offers, started fresh, and rebuilt everything from the ground up."

"You're a star maker—you don't need stars to shine, and you've never compromised on your creative integrity. It should always be your way. And I hope this film shows everyone just how powerful that can be. That said… don't forget: you still have to come home, hang your wet towel, and switch off the AC," she concluded.

Reacting to the post, Mohit Suri wrote, "I am who i am because i have YOU @uditaagoswami." Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday's mother Deanne added, "Ha ha ha so well said .. so perfectly written .. all from the heart & we all agree. Love you all & so much gratitude for being in our lives. God bless & thank you." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Saiyaara marked the debut of Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday. The film also featured Aneet Padda in a lead role.