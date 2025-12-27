To "Maalik" Salman Khan, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Bodyguard Shera: "<i>Aap Salamat Rahein</i>"

Salman Khan turned 60 on Saturday. On the special occasion, his longtime bodyguard Shera shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, extending warm wishes to his "Maalik".

What's Happening

In the picture, Shera and Salman can be seen twinning in black.

Shera praised Salman for his ability to face life's challenges with grace and resilience.

He highlighted that Salman's calm strength and silent determination are what, according to him, make the actor one of the biggest superstars in the country.

In his post, Shera wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday, My Maalik @beingsalmankhan...I've walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed, is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength and silence. (sic)."

He further expressed gratitude to Salman for giving him the opportunity to earn love, respect and recognition over the years.

The note concluded with, "That's why you're not just a star......you're the biggest Superstar. Because of you, I've earned so much love nd respect and an identity I'm truly proud of. May God bless you with all the happiness, success and the best of health, always. Aap salamat rahein, Maalik".

Background

Shera is one of the most recognisable celebrity bodyguards in Bollywood and has been associated with Salman Khan for decades.

He also made a brief appearance in Salman's 2011 film Bodyguard.

Meanwhile, Salman celebrated his 60th birthday with family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. The celebrations were attended by his parents and siblings, along with several colleagues from the film industry.

Among those present at the celebrations were Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiswal, and Zeeshan Siddiqui, among others.