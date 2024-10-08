Advertisement

To Gauri Khan, Birthday Wishes From Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor And Others

Gauri Khan turned a year older on Tuesday and birthday wishes poured in from her BFFs and loved ones on Instagram

To Gauri Khan, Birthday Wishes From Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor And Others
Gauri Khan turned a year older on Tuesday and birthday wishes poured in from her BFFs and loved ones on Instagram. The interior designer and producer turned 54, and everyone from Farah Khan and Ananya Panday to Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni wished her. Farah Khan shared some unseen pictures with Gauri Khan on Instagram and called their friendship "effortless". Gauri Khan and Farah Khan have been friends for years and her post gives fans a glimpse of what their friendship looks like. Khan captioned the post, "Happy birthday @gaurikhan . I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness, needless to say. I <3 U"

Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's BFF Ananya Panday also sent her wishes for the day on her Insta stories. Ananya shared a throwback picture with Gauri in front of Eiffel Tower and called her "twin inspiration." In the picture, both Ananya and Gauri are clad in woollens and shawls.

Gauri Khan is the co-founder of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment along with her husband Shah Rukh Khan. The company was established in 2002 and has produced several blockbuster films like Main Hoon Na, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Raees, and more.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
To Gauri Khan, Birthday Wishes From Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor And Others
National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Their Prizes
