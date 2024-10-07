Advertisement

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Trailer: Delhi Vs Mumbai Debate Gets Hotter With More "Mirch Masala"

Netflix posted the trailer with the caption, "This season, it's all about the fabulous rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai"

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives</i> Trailer: Delhi Vs Mumbai Debate Gets Hotter With More "<i>Mirch Masala</i>"
This image was taken from Instagram

The third season of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has released its trailer, and it has set the tone of what to expect from the season. The new season will come with new faces along with the original cast of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey. Netflix posted the trailer with the caption, "This season, it's all about the fabulous rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives arrives on 18 October only on Netflix!"

The trailer starts with the original cast in an overly dramatic setup from the 90's with a voiceover, "Kya aapke zindagi mein mirch masala kam pad gaya, aur bacchon ke kaaran aapka sar dukh raha hai? Kya aapka style outdated hai? Aur aapka parivaar aapse zyaada TV par dhyaan deta hai?" Cut to Maheep Kapoor reprimanding her assistant about how this season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives needs to be different and exciting. 

That's when the new faces of the season enter with the voiceover, "You got new friends from Delhi." Enter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, Chairman of PASCO Group, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla. The trailer only gets spicier from this point as we see the Delhi vs Mumbai rivalry take a turn. 

The Fabulous Lives veterans are not happy with the new faces this season. Neelam Kothari asks, "New friends?", to which Bhavana Pandey replies in a commanding tone, "We don't need new friends". The rivalry follows with snarky remarks and comebacks, and the trailer concludes on a promising note of double spice and drama this season. 
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Netflix, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 3rd Season
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Celebrate The Night Manager's International Emmy Nomination
<i>Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives</i> Trailer: Delhi Vs Mumbai Debate Gets Hotter With More "<i>Mirch Masala</i>"
<i>Indian Police Force</i>: Vivek Oberoi Is "Most Experienced" Officer In Rohit Shetty's Squad
Next Article
Indian Police Force: Vivek Oberoi Is "Most Experienced" Officer In Rohit Shetty's Squad
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com