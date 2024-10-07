<i>Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives</i> Trailer: Delhi Vs Mumbai Debate Gets Hotter With More "<i>Mirch Masala</i>"

The third season of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has released its trailer, and it has set the tone of what to expect from the season. The new season will come with new faces along with the original cast of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey. Netflix posted the trailer with the caption, "This season, it's all about the fabulous rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives arrives on 18 October only on Netflix!"

The trailer starts with the original cast in an overly dramatic setup from the 90's with a voiceover, "Kya aapke zindagi mein mirch masala kam pad gaya, aur bacchon ke kaaran aapka sar dukh raha hai? Kya aapka style outdated hai? Aur aapka parivaar aapse zyaada TV par dhyaan deta hai?" Cut to Maheep Kapoor reprimanding her assistant about how this season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives needs to be different and exciting.

That's when the new faces of the season enter with the voiceover, "You got new friends from Delhi." Enter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, Chairman of PASCO Group, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla. The trailer only gets spicier from this point as we see the Delhi vs Mumbai rivalry take a turn.

The Fabulous Lives veterans are not happy with the new faces this season. Neelam Kothari asks, "New friends?", to which Bhavana Pandey replies in a commanding tone, "We don't need new friends". The rivalry follows with snarky remarks and comebacks, and the trailer concludes on a promising note of double spice and drama this season.

