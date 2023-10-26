Deepika Padukone Made Good On A Promise. See Celeb Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda's Post For Actress

Dear Deepika Padukone, Veena Nagda has a special message for you and Ranveer Singh. The celebrity mehndi artist shared glimpses of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding video on October 26. FYI: The footage was unveiled on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. The video gives a sneak peek at the couple's dreamy wedding in 2018. After 5 years, this is the first time that the clip has come to the public eye. It opens with Ranveer dancing like no one's watching at the mehendi ceremony. Now, Veena Nagda has thanked Deepika for keeping her promise that she made on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Sharing the video, Veena Nagda wrote, “Thank you for letting me be a part of this beautiful moment in your lives. Words cannot express my happiness and love for both of you. Wish you all the happiness in the world. A promise Deepika made me during the shoot of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that I'll be applying the mehendi at her wedding and she stuck to her words means the world to me. One of the nicest person I've met in my life!”

Veena Nagda has also a major throwback moment from the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was released in 2013. In the pic, Deepika is getting Henna done on her palms. The side note read, “A promise she made me during the shoot of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that I'll be applying the mehendi at her wedding and she stuck to her words means the world to me. One of the nicest people I've met in my life! Wish you all happiness.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two ceremonies in November 2018. The couple exchanged vows in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.