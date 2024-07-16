To Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif, Birthday Wishes From Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal, Sister Isabelle

Katrina Kaif with Sunny Kaushal. (courtesy: sunsunnykhez)

Katrina Kaif's 41st birthday just got more special. Katrina's brother-in-law and actor Sunny Kaushal shared a throwback picture from a holiday on his Instagram story and he added a "Birthday girl" sticker to the photo. "Happy happy birthday," Sunny Kaushal wrote in his caption. Katrina Kaif married Sunny's brother and actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. See Sunny Kaushal's note for sister-in-law Katrina here:

Meanwhile, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif shared a click with the birthday girl and she wrote, "Happy, happy, happiest of birthdays. Katrina Kaif. All the love always." This is what Isabelle posted:

Vicky Kaushal shared a special post for his wife on Instagram, on Tuesday and he captioned it: "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy birthday my love."

Celebrity fitness instructor and Katrina Kaif's bestie Yasmin Karachiwala also shared a special post on Instagram. She shared pictures from her workout sessions with fitness enthusiast Katrina and she wrote, "Happy Birthday my Katy. Love you longtime." Take a look at the post here:

Katrina Kaif was last seen in in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Before that, she was seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

In terms of work, Sunny Kaushal will next be seen in a film, co-starring Neetu Kapoor and Shraddha Srinath. He will also feature in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Taapsee Panu and Vikrant Massey.