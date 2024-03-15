To Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Big Love From Kareena And Other Kapoors

Alia Bhatt with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt. The actress, who celebrates her 31st birthday today, got the best wishes from members of the Kapoor family. Kareena Kapoor wished Alia on her birthday with a super cute picture. "Happy birthday to the queen of everyone's heart. Shine beyond the stars, my darling. Love you," wrote Kareena. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor happen to be sisters-in-law. Alia Bhatt is married to Kareena's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor wished Alia with these words, "Happy Birthday our sunshine. Thank you for being ours. Love you loads."

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Check out Neetu Kapoor's wish here:

Samara Kapoor, niece of Ranbir Kapoor, wished Alia Bhatt on Instagram and she wrote, "Happy birthday to the best aunt in the world. I love you so much and thank you for always being there for me and supporting me, your so sweet and kind to everyone and we all love you." Samara's mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too wished Alia Bhatt. She wrote, "Happy happiest bday my darling Aalooooo. Keep shining We love you #babysister Alia Bhatt."

Last year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 the same year.