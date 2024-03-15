On Alia Bhatt's 31st Birthday, A Throwback Treat From Mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt in a throwback. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt. She turns 31 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for our favourite actress. On her big day, Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, shared a special birthday post. She has dropped a slew of pictures of Alia on Instagram. The opening frame features a close-up of Alia's character from SS Rajamouli's RRR. The second slide includes Alia's candid click from her wedding day. The post also carries a collage featuring childhood pictures of baby Alia with Soni Razdan. In one of the photos, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star can be seen sitting at a table with her mother. For the caption, Soni Razdan borrowed the lines from Elizabeth Barrett Browning's sonnet. Sharing the pictures, Soni Razdan wrote, “How much do I love thee? Let me count the ways … If I did, I know the words. Would quite run off the page.” She concluded the note by saying, “So let me just say it simply then. Happy Birthday my darling I love you more than you will ever know.” Responding to the post, actress Lillete Dubey commented, “Happy bday to her darling and god bless!”

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also shared a special birthday post for the actress. Shaheen dropped an Instagram reel, featuring Alia in various moods. The clip begins with Alia in a tense mood, while busy on her phone. Cut to - a video of Alia sweating it out on a leg press machine with Shaheen sitting on top of the weights. Next up, the clips show glimpses of Alia and Shaheen's beachy vacation. We also caught Alia having fun in a swimming pool and then working out in the gym with Shaheen. The reel also includes a few selfies of Shaheen and Alia. Sharing the clip, Shaheen wrote, “My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you. Happy Birthday my airy, (definitely) scary, always wary little fairy.”

To mark her special day, Alia Bhatt, last night, hosted an intimate dinner at a five-star hotel for her close friends and family members. Alia was spotted alongside her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also part of the birthday bash. Read all about it here.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also features Vedang Raina in a pivotal role.