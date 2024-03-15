Inside Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt's Intimate Bash With Ranbir Kapoor And Family

Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Friday (March 15). On the special occasion, the actress hosted an intimate dinner at a five-star hotel in Mumbai for her close friends and family members. Among the attendees marking the occasion were Alia Bhatt's actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Following a lavish dinner, the couple, along with their families were seen departing from the hotel. While waiting for their car, Ranbir Kapoor bid farewell to his guests with a tender kiss on the forehead. A viral video from the dinner party captured Ranbir Kapoor showering affection upon his sister-in-law, Shaheen Bhatt, and director Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Dhawan.

As Shaheen prepared to leave for her waiting car, Ranbir Kapoor gave her a warm hug and gently kissed her forehead. Similarly, the actor extended the same endearing gesture to Jaanvi. For the dinner, Alia shimmered in gold while her guests sported shades of black and white. There was no sign of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl Raha Kapoor joining the celebrations.

In the early hours of Friday morning, paparazzi captured birthday girl Alia Bhatt as she stepped out in a stylish ensemble. She wore a golden off-shoulder top paired with denim jeans and matching stilettos. With a bright smile on her face, Alia Bhatt waved at the photographers.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina in a pivotal role. Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, Alia Bhatt shared candid photos from the sets of the film. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina were seen in a joyful mood as they sat beside each other. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you."