Weekend Binge: 5 Of Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt's Not-To-Be Missed Films

Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt. The actress turns 31 today. This Bollywood sensation started her career in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and continued to deliver numerous hits thereafter. From Highway to Udta Punjab, and from Raazi to RRR, she has consistently shone brilliantly in each of her films. Notably, last year, the actress also made her Hollywood debut in Netflix's Heart of Stone, in which she starred as Keya Dhawan alongside international stars like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. On this special day, let's binge-watch some of her best films to celebrate her remarkable talent:

1. Dear Zindagi - Netflix

The film stars Alia Bhatt as Kaira and Shah Rukh Khan as her therapist, Dr. Jehangir Khan. Through their sessions, Kaira learns to confront her insecurities, fears, and past traumas, ultimately embracing a more positive outlook on life. With its relatable characters and insightful storytelling, the film beautifully offers valuable lessons on finding happiness and inner peace.

2. Raazi - Prime Video

In this spy thriller film, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat, a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to spy for her country during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The movie beautifully captures the emotional turmoil faced by Sehmat as she navigates through the complexities of love, loyalty, and patriotism. With a stellar supporting cast including Vicky Kaushal and Rajit Kapur, Raazi keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its intense storyline and heart-wrenching moments.

3. Gully Boy - Prime Video

The Zoya Akhtar director revolves around the life of Murad (Ranveer Singh), a young man from the streets of Mumbai who dreams of becoming a rapper. Alia's character, Safeena, is Murad's love interest, and her portrayal adds a layer of emotion and complexity to the narrative. With its raw portrayal of street culture, powerful music, and stellar performances, Gully Boy is a must-watch for Alia Bhatt fans.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi - Netflix

The biopic, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, narrates the journey of a young girl who falls victim to deception and is trafficked into a brothel. It depicts Gangubai's transformation from a vulnerable victim to a powerful figure in the underworld, leveraging her connections to assert control over her circumstances. Alia Bhatt's compelling performance in this film earned her the first National Award of her career.

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Prime Video

Directed by Karan Johar, this rom-com stars Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee and Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa. Both of them have contrasting personalities, and after falling in love, they decide to live with each other's families before getting married. In addition to Alia and Ranveer, people equally loved the performances of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the movie.

