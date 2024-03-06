Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer: Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar Send Big Love - 'This One Is Special'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranveer singh)

The trailer of Prime Video's Big Girls Don't Cry, directed by Nitya Mehra dropped on social media on Wednesday. Ever since, the trailer has been reshared by several Bollywood celebs, who are showering love on the upcoming web series. Ranveer Singh, who thrilled fans last week with the baby on board announcement, was one of the celebs, who gave a shout out to Nitya Mehra's upcoming web series. Resharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, he wrote, "Sisterhood, soulmates and so many surprises - school is in session."

See what Ranveer Singh posted:

Joining the bandwagon were also directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. Resharing the trailer on his social media feed, Karan wrote, "Congratulations Nitya Mehra. This is terrific YA content. Excited to watch."

Zoya Akhtar on the other hand posted the trailer on her feed and wrote, "this one is special."

Take a look at her post below:

Meanwhile, take a look at the trailer:

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday introduced us to the cast of Big Girls Don't Cry by posting a video on her Instagram handle. In the clip, the cast including Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood decides to pay a surprise visit to Ananya Panday's dressing room. Initially nervous, the girls soon express their desire for Ananya to promote their show through magazine covers, billboards, chat shows, and more. As the conversation progresses, Ananya Panday learns about their show and encourages them to do something big. Finally, the girls create a DIY billboard for the promotion of their series.

Big Girls Don't Cry has been directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.