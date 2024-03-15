To Alia Bhatt, A Birthday Wish From Sister-In-Law Riddhima: 'Aalooooo'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photo on her Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt turned 31 on Friday (March 15). On the special day, Alia Bhatt's actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt attended the intimate dinner hosted by the actress. While the actress' sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni didn't attend the bash, she made sure to make Alia's birthday special. As the clock struck midnight, Riddhima shared Alia's photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy happiest bday my darling Aalooooo @ Keep shining We love you #babysister Alia Bhatt." Take a look.

Several photos from Alia Bhatt's intimate birthday bash have been doing the rounds on social media. Following a lavish dinner, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their families were seen departing from the hotel. While waiting for their car, Ranbir Kapoor bid farewell to his guests with a tender kiss on the forehead. A viral video from the dinner party captured Ranbir Kapoor showering affection upon his sister-in-law, Shaheen Bhatt, and director Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Dhawan. As Shaheen prepared to leave for her waiting car, Ranbir Kapoor gave her a warm hug and gently kissed her forehead. Similarly, the actor extended the same endearing gesture to Jaanvi. For the dinner, Alia shimmered in gold while her guests sported shades of black and white. There was no sign of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl Raha Kapoor joining the celebrations.