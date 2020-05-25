To Birthday Boy Kunal Kemmu, With Love From Kareena Kapoor And Family

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena posted a throwback picture with family

"We love you," wrote Kareena

Kareena and Kunal co-starred in Golmaal 3

Kareena Kapoor, who couldn't attend brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's birthday celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, made up for it by sending him good wishes in the form of a social media post. On Monday, Kareena posted a throwback picture of herself with brother-in-law Kunal, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, son Taimur and niece Inaaya. Kareena added an equally cute caption to the post and she wrote: "Happy Birthday brother-in-law... We love you." Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena frequently makes appearances on Kunal's Instagram profile. Earlier, the Malang actor posted a picture with Kareena and captioned it: "K and KKK... That's too many Ks in one frame."

When Kareena Kapoor made her Instagram debut in March this year, Kunal welcomed her with a special post and wrote: "Instagram just got cooler... Welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu co-starred in Rohit Shetty's 2010 film Golmaal 3, while Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared screen space in the 2013 film Go Goa Gone. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.