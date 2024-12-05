To Allu Arjun, A Handwritten Letter From "Proudest Son" Ayaan: "Today, The World's Greatest Actor's Movie Is Out"

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Pushpa 2 hit theatres today. Recently, the actor shared a heartfelt handwritten letter from his 10-year-old son, Ayaan, calling it one of his "biggest achievements by far." The actor shared the letter on Instagram and expressed his gratitude, writing, "Touched by my son Ayaan's love. One of my biggest achievements by far. Lucky to have such love (he is a child so please pardon some parts of exaggerations)."

The letter, written by Ayaan, read: "Dear Nana, I'm writing this note to express how proud I am of you and your success, hard work, passion, and dedication. When I see you at number 1, I feel on top of the world."

He continued, "Today is a special day as the world's greatest actor's movie is out. I understand your mixed emotions on this day. However, let me assure you that Pushpa is not just a movie, but a journey and reflection of your love and passion for acting. I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your team the best of luck!"

Ayaan concluded, "No matter the outcome, you'll always be my forever hero and idol. You have infinite fans around the universe, but I will still and forever remain the number 1 ardent fan and well-wisher. From: The proudest son in the world. To: My top idol and Nana, my love, heart, and soul."

Ahead of the film's release, fans of Allu Arjun gathered outside the Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada to celebrate, bursting crackers and creating a festive atmosphere outside the cinema hall. Earlier this week, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government after it approved a ticket price hike for the film.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision shows your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special thank you to Hon'ble @AndhraPradeshCM Shri @ncbn garu for his vision and unwavering encouragement, and to Hon'ble @APDeputyCMO Shri @PawanKalyan garu for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry."

In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun reprises his role as the red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna appears as his love interest, Srivalli. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part of Pushpa. The first film, directed by Sukumar, showcased intense power struggles within the red sandalwood smuggling world.