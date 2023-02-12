To Akira, 16 Today, With Love From Dad Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar shared this picture. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar uploaded a heartwarming post, wishing his teenage daughter Akira on her sixteenth birthday on Sunday. Sharing two pictures from Akira's childhood, the actor-singer wrote "16 years of knockout performances! Happy birthday to you dearest Akira Akhtar .. You are a beautiful soul and may you always retain that adventurer's spirit. Love you loads,". The post which has been garnering a lot of appreciation, was also liked by Farhan's director-sister, Zoya Akhtar and Amrita Arora, Abhay Deol and other members of the Bollywood fraternity. See the post here.

Notably, this is not the first time that father Farhan Akhtar has uploaded an adorable post about his daughters over social media. In November of last year, Farhan Akhtar had shared a video in which Akira is seen singing on stage alongside a band. The young singer performed Tori Kelly's hit song Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing with ease and confidence, impressing the audience. Posting the video, Farhan Akhtar said, “You've come a long way, Akira Akhtar .. keep going …the world is your oyster. Shannon Donald big hug (you know why). Shout out to the incredible band on stage last night,”. Check it out.

Wishing Akira on her birthday, Farhan Akhtar's sister Zoya Akhtar also uploaded an adorable post and captioned it "The Super-EST Of Them All! Happy Birthday Akira Love You Madly,".

Akira is the daughter of Farhan Akhtar and ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. After his divorce with Adhuna Bhabani in 2017, Farhan married Shibani Dandekar on February 19, 2022 after dating for a few years.

Earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar posted some images from his vacation in Goa with his wife, VJ-actress Shibani Dandekar, as well as with his daughters Shakya and Akira. See pictures here.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is known for his performances in movies like Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, The Sky Is Pink and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He has also directed films like Lakshya and Dil Chahta Hai.

Farhan Akhtar's next project as a director is Jee Le Zaraa, which will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. He is also producing Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.