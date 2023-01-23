Shibani Dandekar's ROFL Caption For Pic With Kendall Jenner And Vogue's Edward Enninful

Shibani Dandekarshared this picture. (courtesy: shibanidandekarakhtar)

Shibani Dandekar is super amazing. From motivating us by sharing workout videos to giving fashion goals, the VJ-actress does it all and how. Now, her latest post on Instagram is making all the right noises. Shibani, who jetted off to Dubai for the grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah, has shared pictures from her launch party. For now, we must focus on the opening slide. It features Shibani with Edward Enninful, who is editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner. Shibani's caption did the rest of the talking. She wrote, “Trying to convince Edward Enninful to put me on the cover instead of Kendall Jenner,” along with a bunch of ROFL emojis. Too good, Shibani. She has also shared pictures with singer Liam Payne, Emily In Paris star Ashley Park, and Farhan Akhtar, of course. Shibani's sister, Anusha Dandekar came up with the best reply. She wrote, “Woooow! When my sister looks better than Kendall [Jenner] and also they look more like sisters than we do,” followed by heart-eye emojis. Shibani's close friend, actress Rhea Chakraborty dropped fire emojis.

Well, in the middle of the grand celebration in Dubai, Shibani Dandekar didn't miss sister Anusha's comment. Reposting it on her Instagram Stories, Shibani wrote, “I don't know but I am okay if you say it.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/shibanidandekarakhtar/3021888068485248084/

Before this, Shibani Dandekar shared a video featuring herself, her husband, actor Farhan Akhtar and sister-in-law Farah Khan. From their time on the aircraft to dressing up for the night, Shibani gave us a virtual tour, and we loved it. Replying to the post, Farah Khan said, “Faab. You did it.” Anusha Dandekar wrote, “You look so beautiful chicken.”

The grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, was also attended by Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor.