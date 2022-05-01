Inside Mira Rajput's Dubai Trip With Friends: Shares A Stunning Picture In Black Dress

A picture from Mira Rajput's Dubai diaries. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is having a blast with her girl gang as they holiday in Dubai. Ever since she stepped into the City of Gold, Mira has been keeping her Insta family updated with stunning pictures and videos. Recently, she shared new photos from her Dubai diaries, leaving her followers in awe. In her latest post, Mira is looking gorgeous in a short black dress paired with a classy handbag. Keeping her makeup game on point, she accessorised her look with hoop earrings and black heels.

In the last picture, Mira Rajput can be seen with her BFFs Sejal Kukreja Kumar and Suhavini Singh. Giving picture credits to her friend Sejal, Mira wrote, "Flash & Flare. Thanks @sejalkkumar for being that kid who clicks pictures with their finger on the flash."

Mira Rajput also shared a video asking fans to wish her luck for skydiving with her friends. Hours later, she shared a picture informing her fans about her experience and said, "It was incredible".

On Saturday, Mira Rajput shared an adorable post enjoying lunch at Burj Al Arab's SAL. For lunch, she opted for a blue dress paired with yellow earrings and classy sunglasses. She captioned the post as "Everyday I'm trufflin".

Also, Mira Rajput shared a video of herself with her friends enjoying pool time. In her video, she revealed, "We've been friends since college, More than plenty "nights to remember", 7 years later, we are on a girls' trip." She captioned the video as, "Girls Trip: On top of the world with my girls".

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and are proud parents to a daughter and son- Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.