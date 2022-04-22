'Knocked It Out Of The Park': Mira Rajput's Note For Husband Shahid Kapoor After Watching Jersey

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor is super happy. And, it has everything to do with the release of Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited film Jersey. After several delays, the film has finally hit the theatres today. And, Mira just can't keep calm. She has shared a picture of Shahid standing on the ground on Instagram Stories. In her note, Mira wrote, “You are magic, Shahid Kapoor. It's been a long journey till the end of this “Test”, every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the park.”

Mira Rajput has ended her note by saying, “It's time” and tagged the official handle of Jersey.

Take a look at the post here:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story

And, Shahid Kapoor didn't miss this special message. Yes, he has reposted it on his Instagram Stories with a cute message. “You can be my wingman every time, my love. And, I will be yours.” For that extra edge, Shahid has added a pink heart emoji. All things love. Isn't it?

Screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story.

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The movie also features Shahid Kapoor's father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a crucial role. The film, a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name, is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version starred Nani in the lead role. It received two National Film Awards - Best Feature Film (Telugu) and Best Editing.



In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor portrays the character of a cricketer who wants to make a return to the game for the sake of his son. Pankaj Kapur plays the role of Shahid's mentor in the film. On working with his father, Shahid told ETimes, “My father is a very clear actor and has a lot of thoughts. Being his son, it's ditto for me. It was great to have all that. We both were very respectful of each other's opinions. I think it's actors who are not self-assured of themselves, who get stuck into doing it only one way; they overthink things."