'Powerhouse Bhaijaan' Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Reviewed By Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur in a still from Jersey. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Ishaan Khatter, who was one of the attendees at the special screening of brother Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey on Wednesday night, gave a shout out to the film on his Instagram story. "As a brother I'm filled with pride, as an actor with respect and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan Shahid Kapoor. Thank you for sharing what you did through this character. Gowtam Naidu Thank you for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave." He described Pankaj Kapur's performance with these words: "A master of his craft." For Mrunal Thakur, he wrote: "You're radiant and lovely as ever." For Aman Gill, he wrote: "A true champion for a beautiful story."

Ishaan Khatter added, "I feel privileged to have watched this journey from the sidelines. Jersey is that simple, humane, assured film that hits home in all the right places. A film that invites you into its world and takes you on a journey. Rising, falling and ultimately peaking like a symphony."

This is what Ishaan Khatter posted:

Screenshot of Ishaan Khatter's Instagram story.

Ishaan Khatter, son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. He also featured in Mira Nair's web-series A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.

In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Film Award for Best Editing. The film is slated to release in theatres on Friday.

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani.