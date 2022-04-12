This Is What Shahid Kapoor Had Said About Jersey's Earlier Clash With KGF and Beast

Shahid on Jersey's new release date (Courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Just a few days before the release date, the makers of Jersey have postponed the film's release. The film was clashing with K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Shahid Kapoor, who plays the lead in Jersey, in an old interview with India Today talked about the earlier clash and said, "We obviously have thought it through. Everybody thinks it's prudent. It's a big holiday. A lot of big films can be released on a holiday and I think Beast is largely for a different market. And KGF 2 is an action film. We are very much a family film. So, the genres are very different. So, yeah, we think it's okay."

"Yeah, and all big holidays have 2 big films. 2 ya 3 aati hain usually. So, it's okay. Yeh hamesha se hota hain. Hamesha same sawaal hota hain. But, it's always good to have more films during the holidays because people are stepping out more," added Shahid.

Jersey, which was earlier slated to release on December 31, was now releasing on April 14. But the film's release date has been pushed by a week and will now release on April 22. Jersey has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

Yash's K.G.F: Chapter 2 will release on April 14 in five languages and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast will release on April 13.

Jersey's producer Aman Gill had shared the new release date. "As a team, we have put our blood sweat, and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April," producer Aman Gill said in a statement, reports news agency PTI.