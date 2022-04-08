Just Shahid Kapoor And Anupam Kher Flexing Muscles

Anupam Kher with Shahid Kapoor (Courtesy: @anupampkher)

What happens when two Bollywood actors run into each other at a gym? Oh c'mon. It's simple. They click a lot of pictures. We can prove it. Thanks to Anupam Kher. He met Shahid Kapoor at a gym in Delhi. Here, Anupam Kher and Shahid are striking fun poses for the lens. Shahid is in the national capital for the promotion of his upcoming film Jersey. The sports drama is slated to release on April 14. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is here for Uunchai's shooting schedule. How do we know? It is in the caption. “Delighted to meet the Jersey guy, co-actor and a dear friend Shahid Kapoor in a gym in Delhi. He is here to promote his film and I am shooting for Uunchai. Good luck my friend with the release. Loved the trailer. Jai Ho.”

Uunchai, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, also stars Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in crucial roles. On sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher had said, “Heroes come and go. But legends are forever. Happy and Humbled to share the screen space once again with legendary Amitabh Bachchan for Sooraj Barjatya's magnum opus Uunchai. So much to learn from the great cinema icon.”

Uunchai is going to be Anupam Kher's 520th film. The actor had announced it on Instagram with a picture featuring director Sooraj Barjatya. He had also shared a back story in the caption. Read it here. “Friends. The journey of my 520th film Uunchai begins. Sooraj Barjatya was an assistant to Mahesh Bhatt in my 1st film Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. I really had to coax camera-shy Sooraj for this pic. Thank you.”

Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika are also part of Uunchai. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files.