Mira Rajput's Sunkissed Photo Is A Proof That She Never Misses 'Golden Hour'

Mira Rajput posted this (Courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput is vacationing in Dubai with her college friends. On Friday, Mira found a perfect spot to get a photo clicked and it was the "golden hour" light that made everything look gorgeous. Sharing the photo, Mira Rajput wrote, "Never miss a golden hour." In the photo, Mira is dressed in a pretty top and completed the look with gold hoops and minimal makeup. Fans are praising Mira and one commented, "Absolute gorgeous. Can't take off my eyes on you." Another one wrote, "You are so beautiful."

On Friday, Mira Rajput enjoyed a good evening with her friends and she shared photos online. For the dinner, Mira chose sleek pants and paired them with an off-shoulder metallic top. Mira Rajput captioned the photos as "c'est la vie (meaning: That's life)."

Mira Rajput is in Dubai with her college friends Sejal Kumar and Suhavini Singh. Today, they enjoyed some pool time and Mira shared a video, in which, she shared that they have managed to plan a trip in seven years. Sharing the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "Girls Trip: On top of the world with my girls. @sejalkkumar @suhavini."

Mira Rajput is married to actor Shahid Kapoor. The two got married in 2016 in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by only close family members and later, Shahid and Mira had hosted a reception party in Mumbai for their friends. The two are now parents to a daughter, Misha Kapoor, and a son, Zain Kapoor.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is busy with his films and Mira Rajput has her own YouTube channel, where she shares details of her skincare, professional life, fitness, and others.