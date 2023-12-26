'Tis The Season To Be Jolly With Kriti Sanon-Kartik Aaryan And Friends. See Christmas Celebration Album

Kriti Sanon with Kartik Aaryan and friend. (courtesy: kritisanon)

'Tis the season to be jolly with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. The stars shared photos from their Christmas celebrations on their respective Instagram stories. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, co-stars of Shehzada, celebrated Christmas with their friends. The stars had celebrated the festival together last year as well. Both Kriti and Kartik posted a picture collage with last year's click juxtaposed with this year's Christmas celebrations picture. Kriti Sanon was pretty as ever in a red outfit, while Kartik Aaryan was dressed in black.

See photos from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Christmas celebrations here:

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Earlier this year, he made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Last year ,the actor featured in Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also starred in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu and the thriller Freddy with Alaya F. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion. Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Sre also starred in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Before that, she featured in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She also starred in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the line-up. She will also co-star with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, to name a few.