'Tiger' For Salman Khan To 'Hot Chocolate' For Kartik Aaryan, The Many LOL Names Paparazzi Have For Stars

Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff pictured at the party.

Sure, the crossover of stars at Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash was cool. The only thing cooler (and funnier) than the reunion of stars under the roof was the paparazzi and their obsession with back-to-back ROFL commentary at the event. For instance, when Salman Khan attended Anand Pandit's birthday bash, the paparazzi cheered for the actor in multiple ways. "Love you bhai," said one. "Tiger," added another. "Star hai," another pap said. Kartik Aaryan couldn't help but laugh as the paparazzi called him ROFL names at Anand Pandit's birthday party. Initially they called him "Smarty" and "chocolate boy." Later, when Tiger Shroff joined him for a photo-op session, the paparazzi said, "hot chocolate." BRB, still laughing.

The one where paparazzi cheered for Salman Khan:

When paparazzi summed up this Kartik-Tiger moment:

The paparazzi summed up this picture perfect moment with 3 words - "Men in black." The moment we are referring to is when Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan posed with Jackie Shroff.

Meanwhile, as Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan posed together, the paparazzi repeatedly said "Fighter," which is the title of Hrithik's upcoming film.

The last but definitely not the least - Shah Rukh Khan. The paparazzi were thrilled to see SRK at film producer Anand Pandit's birthday party in Mumbai last night. "Khan Sahab solo," said a paparazzo. "Dunki," chanted another one, referring to SRK's film that released on Thursday.

Anand Pandit is film producer as well as a film distributor and a real estate developer. He is the owner of the production house Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, which has backed projects like Total Dhamaal, Missing, Sarkar 3, Great Grand Masti, Thank God, The Big Bull and Chehre to name a few. He is also the founder of the real estate brand Lotus Developers.