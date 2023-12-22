Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Wish For Anand Pandit. Bonus: His Rolls-Royce Joke

Shah Rukh Khan pictured at Anand Pandit's birthday party.

To say that film producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party was a star-studded affair would be an understatement. The guest list included some of the biggest Bollywood stars. Among them was also superstar Shah Rukh Khan (more on that later). Anand Pandit, besides being a film producer, is also a film distributor and real estate developer. He is the owner of the production house Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. At the party, SRK was his usual witty self as he wished Anand Pandit on his birthday. SRK narrated an incident from the film distributor's cross-country trip, inspired by Zoya Akhtar's film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where three friends go on a road trip to Spain.

Recalling the incident SRK said, "I remember FaceTiming Anand Sir jab Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara ka gang cycling kar raha tha Spain mein. I was actually amazed that he was doing it in Spain. It's a shocking thing, mujhse toh jo ghar me jo gym cycle hai woh nahi chalayi jati hai. Ye aise sadkon pe ghum rahe the, shorts pehen ke (I can barely use the gym cycle at home and he was cycling in Spain)."

SRK's post was with reference to Anand Pandit's trip in 2022. In 2022, Anand Pandit shared a post on Instagram that he captioned, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - As I say don't postpone the happiness !! After a cross country drive with friends in the USA this cycling trip in Europe has been one very memorable experience. 50 years of age, freezing cold ,unknown people, local food, and 400+ kms to paddle in 6 days; apparently all these may sound like those odds to decide not to be part of it. But zeal to explore and experience were enough to overlook and go ahead with it. This ride has made my belief stronger that "zindagii na milegi dobara" and one must not miss any possible chance to collect and create beautiful lifetime memories."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He also featured in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film released on December 21 (Thursday). The actor hasn't announced his next project yet.

